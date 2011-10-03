版本:
Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Oct 4 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL                 23.2 million shares	
 BUY                  13.9 million shares	
 ----------------------------------------	
 SELL                  9.3 million shares	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)

