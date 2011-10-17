版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 18日 星期二 07:35 BJT

Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO Oct 18 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.

Japanese Stocks:

BUY 20.1 million shares

SELL 11.5 million shares --------------------------------------------------

BUY 8.6 million shares (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)

