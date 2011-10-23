Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
TOKYO, Oct 24 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday:
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 10.2 million shares
BUY 9.9 million shares
----------------------------------------
SELL 400,000 shares
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.