公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 25日 星期二 07:29 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Oct 25 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 BUY                  18.0 million shares	
 SELL                 13.5 million shares	
 ---------------------------------------- 	
 BUY                   4.5 million shares	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)

