公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一

Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Nov 14 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday:	
 	
 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL                11.0 million shares	
 BUY                  9.8 million shares	
 ----------------------------------------	
 SELL                 1.2 million shares 	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

