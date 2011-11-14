版本:
2011年 11月 15日 星期二 07:23 BJT

Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Nov 15 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday:	
 	
 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL                11.0 million shares	
 BUY                 14.9 million shares	
 ----------------------------------------	
 BUY                 3.9 million shares 	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito)

