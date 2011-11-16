版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 17日 星期四 07:16 BJT

Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Nov 17 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday:	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL                    13.1 million shares	
 BUY                      9.0 million shares	
 ----------------------------------------	
 SELL                     4.1 million shares 	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐