Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

BRIEF-TMX Group reports $3.65 bln of total financings for January
* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Nov 21 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday:
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 19.3 million shares
BUY 8.7 million shares
----------------------------------------
SELL 10.6 million shares (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.