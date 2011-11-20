版本:
Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Nov 21 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday:	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL                    19.3 million shares	
 BUY                      8.7 million shares	
 ----------------------------------------	
 SELL                    10.6 million shares 	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)

