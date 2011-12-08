版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 9日 星期五 07:20 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Dec 9 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    BUY                  20.8 million shares	
    SELL                  8.4 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
	
    BUY                 12.4 million shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐