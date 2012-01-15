TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Singapore Technologies Engineering updates on arbitration involving U.S. marine unit
* St Engineering's U.S. marine subsidiary involved in arbitration proceedings
TOKYO, Jan 16 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 7.4 million shares SELL 17.5 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 10.1 million shares
* St Engineering's U.S. marine subsidiary involved in arbitration proceedings
* Spectra Energy Partners announces change in general partner and appointment of new directors and officers
Feb 27 U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .