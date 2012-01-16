TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Galena Biopharma board appoints Stephen Ghiglieri as interim CEO
* Galena Biopharma board of directors appoints Stephen F. Ghiglieri as interim chief executive officer
TOKYO, Jan 17 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 16.0 million shares SELL 19.0 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 3.0 million shares
* Galena Biopharma board of directors appoints Stephen F. Ghiglieri as interim chief executive officer
* Servicesource reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Starboard Value LP reports 6.6 pct stake in Tribune Media Co as of Feb 10 - SEC filing