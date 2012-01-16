版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 17日 星期二 07:13 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Jan 17 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    BUY                   16.0 million shares	
    SELL                  19.0 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
    SELL                 3.0 million
shares

