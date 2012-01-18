TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

BRIEF-ECOMDASH ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PITNEY BOWES
* ECOMDASH SAYS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PITNEY BOWES; PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE PITNEY BOWES ADDED TO ECOMDASH'S SUITE OF INTEGRATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 19 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 24.3 million shares BUY 10.4 million shares --------------------------------------------------- SELL 13.9 million shares
* ECOMDASH SAYS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PITNEY BOWES; PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE PITNEY BOWES ADDED TO ECOMDASH'S SUITE OF INTEGRATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 1 For the first time in four years, the world's biggest miners are awash in cash, riding a wave of cost cuts and a recovery in raw material prices from coal to zinc last year.
* Pier 1 Imports recalls about 363,000 units of glass knobs due to laceration hazard