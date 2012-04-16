版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks by small margin

TOKYO, April 17 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses
before the start of trade on Tuesday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    SELL                 14.1 million shares	
    BUY                  13.5 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
    SELL                      600,000 shares

