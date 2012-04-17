TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Sivers IMA enters partnership with Integrated Device Technology
* Enters into partnership with Integrated Device Technology, Inc. to provide a mmWave V-band solution for infrastructure applications
TOKYO, April 18 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 13.7 million shares SELL 10.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 3.1 million shares
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Vale SA plans to become a company with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.