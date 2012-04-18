版本:
Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

April 19 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    BUY                  17.4 million shares	
    SELL                 11.6 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
	
    BUY                  5.8 million shares

