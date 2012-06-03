版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 4日 星期一 07:21 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, June 4 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    SELL                 14.6 million shares	
    BUY                  10.1 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
    SELL                  4.5 million shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐