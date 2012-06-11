版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, June 12 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    SELL                  17.9 million shares	
    BUY                   14.4 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
	
    SELL                  3.5 million shares

