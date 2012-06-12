版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 07:39 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, June 13 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on
Wednesday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    SELL                 12.1 million shares	
    BUY                  10.7 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
	
    SELL                  1.4 million shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐