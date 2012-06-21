TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Longboard Capital reports 22.47 pct stake in Resonant Inc
* Longboard Capital Advisors, LLC reports 22.47 percent stake in Resonant Inc as of February 22, 2017- SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lCF9m5) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 11.7 million shares SELL 10.2 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 1.5 million shares
* Longboard Capital Advisors, LLC reports 22.47 percent stake in Resonant Inc as of February 22, 2017- SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lCF9m5) Further company coverage:
* Manitowoc Company Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lgMo74) Further company coverage:
* Allied healthcare products inc - entered into that certain loan and security agreement with Summit Financial Resources, L.P.