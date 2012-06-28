TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

Brazil's Usiminas reports Q4 net loss of 195 mln reais
BRASILIA, Feb 17 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas on Friday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 195 million reais ($63.13 million) versus a net loss of 1.6 billion a year earlier.
TOKYO, June 29 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 14.5 million shares SELL 13 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 1.5 million shares
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 German and U.S. defence groups Rheinmetall and Raytheon have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate globally on defence technology, they said in a joint statement on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra made assurances at Opel's headquarters in Germany that the carmaker is to remain an independent company in any deal with France's PSA Group, German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing sources close to negotiations between GM and PSA.