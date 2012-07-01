TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Boralex Inc Q4 loss per share C$0.03
* Boralex announces results for fiscal 2016 and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
TOKYO, July 2 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 10.7 million shares SELL 9.3 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 1.4 million shares
* Boralex announces results for fiscal 2016 and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Anaconda Mining - to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Orex
* Cytosorbents reports record quarterly and full-year 2016 revenue