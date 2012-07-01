版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, July 2 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  10.7 million shares
    SELL                 9.3 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     

    BUY                  1.4 million shares

