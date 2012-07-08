版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 9日 星期一 07:27 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks by small margin

TOKYO, July 9 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  10.4 million shares
    SELL                 10.2 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                       200,000 shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐