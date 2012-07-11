版本:
2012年 7月 12日 星期四

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, July 12 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                  17.4 million shares
    BUY                   14.2 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     

    SELL                  3.2 million shares

