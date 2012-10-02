版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 07:29 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Oct 3 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through seven foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Wednesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  22.6 million shares
    SELL                 15.3 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                   7.3 million shares

