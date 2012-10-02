TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, Oct 3 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through seven foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 22.6 million shares SELL 15.3 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 7.3 million shares
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.