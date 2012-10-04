TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

BRIEF-UMC's unit orders machinery equipment worth T$627.1 mln
* Says unit United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co Ltd orders machinery equipment worth T$627.1 million ($20.41 million) from Lam Research International Sarl
TOKYO, Oct 5 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 10.5 million shares BUY 8.4 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 2.1 million shares
* Says unit United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co Ltd orders machinery equipment worth T$627.1 million ($20.41 million) from Lam Research International Sarl
* Google says that it is partnering with Telenor to enable launch of RCS messaging to their 214 million subscribers across Europe and Asia- blog
* Swiss Takeover Commission says J&J offer for Actelion meets legal requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)