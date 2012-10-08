版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks by small margin

TOKYO, Oct 9 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Tuesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                  13.4 million shares
    BUY                   11.8 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     

    SELL                  1.6 million shares

