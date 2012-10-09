版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 07:37 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Oct 10 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Wednesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                 15.6 million shares
    BUY                  10.6 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    SELL                  5.0 million shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐