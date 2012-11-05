版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 07:39 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Nov 6 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Tuesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                 18.7 million shares
    BUY                  14.8 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    SELL                  3.9 million shares

