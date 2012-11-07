TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks by small margin

METALS-Copper tumbles as Chinese demand worries resurface
* Glencore still monitoring zinc situation (Adds closing prices)
TOKYO, Nov 8 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 13.7 million shares BUY 12.8 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 900,000 shares
* Glencore still monitoring zinc situation (Adds closing prices)
* Announced resignation of Joseph Rigby, who was elected in January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board will recommend to shareholders at company's 2017 annual general meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend