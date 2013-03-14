版本:
2013年 3月 15日

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, March 15 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses
before the start of trade on Friday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  43.6 million shares
    SELL                 37.3 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                   6.3 million shares
