TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, March 27 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses
before the start of trade on Wednesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  22.5 million shares
    SELL                 16.2 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                   6.3 million shares
