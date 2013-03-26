TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
TOKYO, March 27 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 22.5 million shares SELL 16.2 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 6.3 million shares
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July