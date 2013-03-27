TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks by small margin

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sells Santa Monica asset
* Hudson Pacific Properties- 50,687-square-foot office redevelopment and related development land sold for $35 million before credits, prorations and closing costs
TOKYO, March 28 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 16.7 million shares SELL 15.4 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 1.3 million shares
* Dryships Inc announces acquisition of four modern newcastlemax vessels
* Synchrony Financial and Midas extend auto care consumer financing agreement