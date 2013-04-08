版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二 07:11 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japan stocks by large margin

TOKYO, April 9 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Tuesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  34.6 million shares
    SELL                 14.2 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                  20.4 million shares
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐