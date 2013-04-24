版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 07:14 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks by large margin

TOKYO, April 25 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses
before the start of trade on Thursday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  23.5 million shares
    SELL                 11.1 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                  12.4 million shares
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐