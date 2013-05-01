版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japan stocks for 40th straight day

TOKYO, May 2 Foreign brokers were set to buy
Japanese stocks for a 40th straight session, according to
pre-market orders placed through six foreign securities houses
before the start of trade on Thursday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  21.5 million shares
    SELL                 11.7 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                   9.8 million shares
