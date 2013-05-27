TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

CEE MARKETS-Kuna slides on Agrokor; Polish, Romanian rates seen on hold

* Kuna hits eight-week low as worry over Agrokor group mounts * Polish, Romanian central banks meet, seen keeping rates on hold * Czech retail data show slowdown, Hungarian industry picking up By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 5 The kuna fell on Wednesday, reflecting uncertainty over the debt of Croatia's biggest private company Agrokor , as parliament started to discuss a bill to protect the economy from fallout from any problems at major companies. O