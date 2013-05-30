版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, May 31 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Friday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  39.8 million shares
    SELL                 24.2 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                  15.6 million shares

