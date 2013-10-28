TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

BRIEF-CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375 pct senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025
* CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025
TOKYO, Oct 29 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 13.8 million shares BUY 10.8 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 3.0 million shares
* CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025
March 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TRUMP VS. CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICANS Trump lashes out at Republican conservatives who helped torpedo healthcare legislation he backed, escalating a feud within his party that jeopardizes the new administration's legislative agenda. RUSSIA Russia mounted a campaign of "propaganda on steroids" seeking to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the
SYDNEY, March 31 Australia's competition regulator on Friday said it would bar a group of the country's largest banks from bargaining collectively for access to Apple Inc's contactless payment function, potentially setting a global precedent.