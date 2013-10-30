版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 07:52 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks by small margin

TOKYO, Oct 31 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Thursday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  11.2 million shares
    SELL                 10.9 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                       300,000 shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐