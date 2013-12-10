TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 10
April 10 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Dec 11 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 19.9 million shares SELL 14.9 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 5.0 million shares
April 10 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expect to report for Q1 of 2017 net revenue in range of $180.5 million to $184.5 million
* Capital World Investors reports 13.7 percent passive stake in Alteryx Inc as of March 31 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nTvEiw] Further company coverage: