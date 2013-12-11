TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Laness says capacities for iron oxide pigments to be increased by around 25,000 metric tons by 2019
* capacities for iron oxide pigments to be increased by around 25,000 metric tons by 2019
TOKYO, Dec 12 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 20.4 million shares SELL 18.9 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 1.5 million shares
* capacities for iron oxide pigments to be increased by around 25,000 metric tons by 2019
April 11 Natural Alternatives International Inc :
* Gladstone Land increases its monthly cash distributions for April, May and June 2017