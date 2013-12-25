版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 26日 星期四 07:30 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks by small margin

TOKYO, Dec 26 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Thursday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                   5.8 million shares
    SELL                  5.3 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                     500,000 shares
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐