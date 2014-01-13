版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks by small margin

TOKYO, Jan 14 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Tuesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                 23.0 million shares
    BUY                  21.8 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    SELL                  1.2 million shares
