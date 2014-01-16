TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

UPDATE 1-Vietnam says Facebook commits to preventing offensive content
HANOI, April 27 Vietnam's government said Facebook has committed to work with it to prevent content that violates the country's laws from appearing on its platform.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 15.5 million shares SELL 9.8 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 5.7 million shares
HANOI, April 27 Vietnam's government said Facebook has committed to work with it to prevent content that violates the country's laws from appearing on its platform.
* Concerns remain over engines for new A320neo plane (Adds details)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 27 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid double-digit revenue growth fuelled by phone, automotive and industrial demand that marks a turnaround from six years of sales declines.