TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks by small margin

BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 9 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 19.2 million shares BUY 18.9 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 0.3 million shares (Compiled by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work