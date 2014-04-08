版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 9日 星期三 07:18 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks by small margin

TOKYO, April 9 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Wednesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                 19.2 million shares
    BUY                  18.9 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    SELL                  0.3 million shares

 (Compiled by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Pullin)
