公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 14日 星期一 07:10 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, April 14 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses
before the start of trade on Monday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                 15.0 million shares
    BUY                   9.6 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    SELL                  5.4 million shares

 (Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Pullin)
