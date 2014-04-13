TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

METALS-Copper slides as geopolitical worries rattle base metals
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Releads, updates prices)
TOKYO, April 14 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 15.0 million shares BUY 9.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 5.4 million shares (Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Releads, updates prices)
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion three-year minimum purchase agreement with Corning for next-generation optical solutions
SAO PAULO, April 18 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Tuesday after the minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting showed officials considered a steeper rate cut. According to the minutes, weak economic activity in Brazil could allow for an acceleration of monetary easing, but lingering uncertainties make the present 100 basis-point pace more appropriate. Rate future yields indicated a 14 percent probability that the central bank will cut the b