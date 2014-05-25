TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-T-Mobile signed an agreement for new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma
* T-Mobile US Inc - signed a long-term agreement for up to 160 MW from new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma
TOKYO, May 26Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 17.6 million shares SELL 9.0 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 8.6 million shares (Compiled by Tomo Uetake)
* Firsthand Technology Value Fund discloses preliminary NAV of $20.03 per share as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 18 Sterling surged by as much as 1.3 percent against the dollar on Tuesday to hit its highest levels since mid-December, after British Prime Minister Theresa May surprised markets by calling an early parliamentary election for June.