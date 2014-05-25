版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 26日 星期一 07:25 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, May 26Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Monday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  17.6 million shares
    SELL                  9.0 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                   8.6 million shares

 (Compiled by Tomo Uetake)
