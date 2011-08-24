版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 By Hideyuki Sano	
 TOKYO, Aug 25 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 BUY                  11.3 million shares	
 SELL                 16.6 million shares	
  	
	

 SELL                  5.3 million shares	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)

