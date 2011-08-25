Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

US STOCKS-Wall St hits record high on Trump tax talk
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
TOKYO, April 26 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 18.6 million shares
BUY 11.9 million shares
----------------------------------------
SELL 6.7 million shares
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 5.15 percent passive stake in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2kbiy3b] Further company coverage:
* Private Capital Management reports a 5.22 percent stake in Everi Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2lwlBPJ] Further company coverage: