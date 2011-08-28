版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 07:26 BJT

Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO Aug 29 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.

Japanese Stocks:

SELL 11.2 million shares

BUY 7.7 million shares

----------------------------------------

SELL 3.5 million shares

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)

